This summer, Fossil unveils a vibrant new campaign featuring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, bringing together nostalgia, playful storytelling, and timeless style through a series of visually rich campaign moments.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon bring retro charm to Fossil’s Summer 2026 campaign

Set against dreamy retro-inspired summer backdrops, the campaign unfolds through two distinct creative narratives, Dreaming In Color and A Summer Dream Come True. Together, they capture the carefree joy of the season through immersive storytelling, playful interactions, and elevated fashion moments. From charming vintage-inspired settings to bold monochromatic visuals inspired by the hues of summer, the campaign reflects Fossil’s signature blend of timeless design and contemporary style.

Continuing Fossil’s celebration of summer style, Dreaming In Color draws inspiration from the season’s bold blue hues, transporting Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon into a whimsical candy-store world layered with monochromatic visuals, playful energy, and vintage charm. Through expressive styling and vibrant storytelling, the campaign celebrates individuality and self-expression while highlighting Fossil’s statement styles FS6167 and ES5480.

Building on this vibrant visual narrative, A Summer Dream Come True brings a more cinematic and nostalgic lens to the season. Set against a vintage-inspired ice cream cart backdrop, the film captures playful interactions between Varun and Kriti amidst warm retro aesthetics that embody the carefree spirit of summer. Blending nostalgia with elevated style, the campaign naturally spotlights Fossil’s latest watches ES5478 and ME3278 as timeless summer essentials.

Varun Dhawan, Brand Ambassador for Fossil India, expressed his excitement for the Summer 2026 campaign, saying, “Summer always has this fun, easy energy, and this campaign really brings that alive. I like how naturally the watches fit into both films, whether it’s the playful ice cream cart world or the bold candy-store setting, it all feels very effortless. Pieces like the Machine Chronograph and Everett stand out for me because they’re versatile, easy to wear, and just work with everyday summer looks without overthinking it. It’s that mix of fun and classic that really defines Fossil for me.”

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Kriti Sanon, Brand Ambassador for Fossil India, added, “Summer is all about having fun with style - more colour, more personality. The Dreaming in Color film was such a fun experience to shoot, and I love how each watch in the collection has its own distinct character. Whether it's Raquel or Scarlette, there’s something for every mood.”

Through a mix of nostalgic summer imagery, vibrant seasonal palettes, and playful chemistry between the two stars, Fossil’s latest campaign invites audiences to embrace the season with confidence, individuality, and timeless style. The campaign will roll out across all media channels throughout June.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon front Fossil India’s Spring 2026 Collection: “In your spring dreams”

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