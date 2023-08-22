comscore
BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan passed with U/A certificate; CBFC removes ‘out of context’ reference to the President of India; changes NSG to IISG

By Fenil Seta -

Though Gadar 2 is doing blockbuster business in theatres, the industry is also keeping its eye on Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar’s last film Pathaan (2023) is the biggest hit of Hindi cinema. As a result, the excitement for Jawan is tremendous and it’s expected to have a record opening. In a significant development, the censor process of the action entertainer was completed today.

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Jawan has been passed with a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, the makers were asked to make seven changes in the film. The visuals of suicide were asked to be suitably reduced. The violent visuals of the beheaded body were asked to be removed. An 'out of context' reference of the Honourable President of India was suitably modified and was replaced with the term 'Head Of State'. This was done at another place where the dialogue was replaced with 'Bravery medal'. Then the words 'Paida hoke' were removed in the 'Tab tak beta vote daalne...' dialogue.

Then, 'Ungli karna' was replaced with 'Usse use karo' and the word 'Sampraday' was added to the 'Ghar, paisa...ki buniyaad par' dialogue. A dialogue at 1 hour 39 minutes was modified to 'because foreign language hai' and 'expert trainers from my company...mere kharche pe'.

Lastly, the 'irrelevant references' to NSG (National Security Guard) were removed. NSG, in fact, has been modified to IISG in Jawan.

After these changes were carried out, the censor certificate was granted to the makers of Jawan on August 22. The film has been passed with a U/A certificate. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 169 minutes. In other words, Jawan is 2 hours and 49 minutes long. The film releases on September 7, 2023.

The cut list of Jawan is comparatively shorter compared to that of Pathaan. The film faced 10 cuts at the hands of CBFC. The close-up shot of Deepika Padukone’s buttocks, 'side pose (partial nudity)' shots and visuals of sensuous dance movements during the lyrics 'Bahut tang kiya' were removed or curtailed and replaced with 'suitable shots' in the song ‘Besharam Rang’Bollywood Hungama was one of the first ones to report this news and it had gone viral in no time.

