On the 70th birth anniversary of the music icon Bappi Lahiri (which was yesterday), the World Book of Records, London (WBR) presented a letter bearing the news of the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communication, Government of India, to issue a special cover and postage stamp on the late artiste. The news was conveyed to the Lahiri family on behalf of Barrister Santosh Shukla, the CEO of WBR, by music director Usman Khan, President of the Mumbai branch of WBR.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, Rema Lahiri, daughter of Bappi Lahiri, said in a statement, “My father was my mentor, my teacher, my guide, my strength. He is gone too soon. It was so unexpected. We still feel his presence among us.”

His grandson Swastik Bansal, added, “I miss grandpa. Now I have to take the legacy forward and make him proud. I want his blessings always.”

CEO of WBR, Santosh Shukla said, “I have known Bappi da for decades. His energy and his enthusiasm was always contagious. This stamp and cover is our small contribution to the legend.”

Usma Khan rued the fact that they couldn’t do this when Lahir was alive. “We wanted to honour Bappi da when he was among us,” he said. “It is unfortunate that we have to release it without his physical presence. We are glad his wife Chitrani Lahiri ji will receive it posthumously on his behalf. It is our honour to have known Bappi da and to learn so much from him.”

With a career spanning five decades, Bappi Lahiri composed music in over 500 movies. He passed away in February this year.

