Dhurandhar The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, has emerged as a blockbuster of epic proportions and it has boosted the confidence of the film industry. Now, all eyes are on the next big film – Bhooth Bangla. The teaser was unveiled on March 12, and it got a great response. Since then, fans have been demanding the trailer, and Bollywood Hungama has learned that their wait is about to end in a few days.

SCOOP: Trailer of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla expected to be released on March 30

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers plan to launch the trailer on Monday, March 30. A clearer picture on this front will arise in a few days. They feel it’ll be apt to launch the promo less than two weeks before the release. The teaser introduced the world of the film and the characters. The trailer will give a little more idea about the plot and, of course, the humour quotient and madness as well.”

Asked if a trailer launch event is also being planned, the source said he was unaware of it at the moment.

Bhooth Bangla reunites Akshay Kumar with acclaimed director Priyadarshan after 16 years. Besides Akshay, it also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma and the late Asrani. The horror comedy is produced by Akshay Kumar’s Cape Of Good Films and Shobha Kapoor-Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Bhooth Bangla is scheduled for a release on April 10 and yesterday, Bollywood Hungama reported that Akshay Kumar and Ektaa R Kapoor are contemplating postponing their film by a week (April 17). This is due to the record-breaking business of Dhurandhar The Revenge. Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande’s Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios, it was released on the evening of March 18 and since then, it is unstoppable. It has collected Rs. 604 crores until Wednesday, March 25, and is all set to cross the Rs. 1000 crore mark in the domestic market.

Also Read: Did you know, Arijit Singh personally reached out to sing Bhooth Bangla track ‘Tu Hi Dissda’?

More Pages: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

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