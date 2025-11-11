JioHotstar is gearing up for one of the biggest digital premiere events of the year, as it prepares to exclusively livestream the first look and teaser launch of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming action-adventure Globetrotter on Saturday, November 15 at 7 pm. The filmmaker is set to unveil the film in a large-scale celebration hosted at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, with an estimated 50,000 attendees expected to be part of the spectacle.

SS Rajamouli collaborates with JioHotstar for SSMB29: To live stream first look and teaser launch at ‘Globetrotter’ event

The event will feature the teaser reveal on a massive 130 ft × 100 ft screen, touted as the largest ever used for a film launch in India. Alongside the unveiling, audiences will witness a high-energy performance of the movie’s title track by Shruti Haasan and Divine. The highlight of the evening will be a three-minute teaser introducing Mahesh Babu’s character, shot against the dramatic landscape of the Masai Mara. The superstar is also set to make a grand entry before the teaser reveal, which will conclude with a fireworks display lighting up the Ramoji Film City skyline.

As part of its global reach, the teaser will release in both English and Telugu. The exclusive livestream on JioHotstar will give viewers across India first access to the premiere, ahead of its wider release on social media. Fans will have the option to watch the event live or stream the full celebration later on the platform.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)



Speaking about the unique digital launch, SS Rajamouli said, “This event is special – not just for the film, but for how cinema connects with audiences today. Streaming live on JioHotstar lets us bring a shared moment right into people’s homes, bridging the big screen and digital space. Globetrotter is about exploration, and this launch itself is a step into new ways of storytelling and engagement.”

Mahesh Babu added, “Being part of Globetrotter and sharing its first glimpse live on JioHotstar is truly exciting. It’s a moment that beautifully blends tradition and technology, letting fans be part of history in the making.”

For the unversed, this will mark the first major collaboration not only between S.S. Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu but also with Priyanka Chopra Jonas who will make her comeback into Indian Cinema after six years along with Prithviraj Sukumaran who is expected to play the antagonist.

Also Read: SSMB29: Shruti Haasan lends vocals to ‘Globetrotter’ from Mahesh Babu starrer; pens note about collaborating with MM Keeravani

More Pages: Varanasi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.