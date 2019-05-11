Bollywood Hungama
Sridevi starrer Mom releases in China; Boney Kapoor share emotional post on the same

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

February 2018, was an emotional month for most Bollywood buffs, and more so for filmmaker Boney Kapoor. With the passing away of Kapoor’s wife, Sridevi, the entire nation came to a standstill to honour her. Now, a little over a year later we hear that Sridevi’s film Mom that hit screens in India in July 2017 is all set to release in China.

Sridevi starrer Mom releases in China; Boney Kapoor share emotional post on the same

The Chinese market has in the recent past become a massive money spinner for major Bollywood releases. Now with Mom releasing in this market, it is expected that like most Bollywood ventures this film too will strike a chord with the audience. Talking about the China release of Mom, an emotional Boney Kapoor took to the micro blogging site Twitter saying, “Mom releases in China today. An emotional moment for me. Thank you @ZeeStudios_ for spreading Sri’s last film to such wider audiences. I hope people will connect with the film there too. @SrideviBKapoor @MomTheMovie”

As for the film, Mom that was directed by Ravi Udyawar, sees Sridevi playing a mother who embarks on a mission to gain justice for her daughter.

More Pages: Mom Box Office Collection , Mom Movie Review

