Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.11.2021 | 6:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan Sooryavanshi 83 Bellbottom Maidaan
follow us on

Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae and Hometown Cha Cha Cha’s Shin Min Ah announced global ambassadors for Gucci 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Italian luxury brand Gucci has announced South Korean superstars Lee Jung Jae and Shin Min Ah as their global ambassadors. The announcement was made on November 11, 2021.

Squid Game's Lee Jung Jae and Hometown Cha Cha Cha's Shin Min Ah announced global ambassadors for Gucci 

Lee Jung Jae, known for his prolific career in Television and movies, has been basking in the massive success of the Netflix survival series Squid Game.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jung jae Lee (@from_jjlee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jung jae Lee (@from_jjlee)

Shin Min Ah, who recently made her comeback with a slice of life drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha, has had a long career in both films and television as well. Interestingly, both Lee and Shin have previously worked together in acclaimed drama Chief of Staff.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shinmina (@illusomina)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shinmina (@illusomina)

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, a source from Gucci shared, “With a successful career based on his profound and versatile acting and a sophisticated fashion style, Lee Jung Jae is well-loved all around the world as an artist who represents South Korea. Lee Jung Jae’s charismatic and iconic style and strong self-identity are similar to Gucci’s philosophy that values acceptance of diversity and self-expression."

Meanwhile, Lee Jung Jae will next star in the South Korean film Hunt. Shin Min Ah, on the other hand, will be seen in multi-starrer Our Blues.

ALSO READ: Squid Game creator Hwang Dong Hyuk reveals alternate ending for Lee Jung Jae; plans to 'go beyond' expectations in season 2

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sooryavanshi Box Office: Akshay Kumar…

Prithviraj is the third Akshay Kumar film…

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer…

Aditya Chopra to invest Rs. 500 crore for…

Shah Rukh Khan's production Bob Biswas…

SCOOP: Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification