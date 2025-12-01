The much-anticipated Pan-India film Spirit, bringing together director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas for the first time, has officially kicked off 2026 with a major reveal. As the clock struck midnight welcoming the New Year, the makers unveiled the first look of the film, instantly sending fans into a frenzy and reaffirming the project’s status as one of the most talked-about upcoming releases.

Spirit first look unveiled: Sandeep Reddy Vanga drops special New Year treat for Prabhas fans

Spirit has been under the spotlight ever since its announcement, largely due to the powerful combination of Prabhas and Vanga, both known for delivering intense, high-impact cinema. The first-look reveal at the turn of the year was a calculated promotional move, and one that Vanga has successfully employed in the past. Ahead of the reveal, the filmmaker teased audiences on social media on December 31 by writing, “People… A few hours more for SPIRIT – First Poster,” sparking widespread excitement and speculation.

Interestingly, this strategy mirrors the promotional approach Vanga used years ago while announcing Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. That midnight tease had gone on to create significant online chatter, and with Spirit, the director appears to have recreated the same sense of anticipation—this time on an even bigger, pan-India scale.

The film had already made headlines earlier this year following a casting change that drew considerable attention. Deepika Padukone, who was initially associated with the project, exited the film citing work-hour concerns. Subsequently, Triptii Dimri was brought on board, a move that further intensified curiosity around the film. Spirit marks Triptii’s first collaboration with Prabhas and her second association with Sandeep Reddy Vanga after Animal, making her casting particularly noteworthy.

Apart from Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi and Kanchana, among others, adding to its ensemble appeal. Backed by T-Series, Spirit is being mounted on a grand scale, aligning with Vanga’s signature storytelling style and Prabhas’ Pan-India stardom.

With its first look now unveiled and promotional momentum firmly in place, Spirit is shaping up to be one of the most awaited films of 2026, setting the tone for a high-voltage cinematic year ahead.

