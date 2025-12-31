The biggest grosser of 2025 and of Hindi cinema, Dhurandhar, has had a great run, collecting Rs. 754.50 crores in 26 days. There's a lot of gas left in the tank and hence, it’ll continue to collect considerably in 2026 as well, in the first few weeks. Bollywood Hungama has learned that those who’ll watch the Ranveer Singh-starrer in the New Year will get to see a revised version.

EXCLUSIVE: I&B Ministry asks Dhurandhar makers to remove ‘Baloch’; revised version of Ranveer Singh-starrer to play in cinemas from January 1, 2026

An exhibition source told Bollywood Hungama, “Theatres across the country received an e-mail from the distributors today, December 31, informing them they are replacing the DCP of the film. The reason for the change is that the makers have muted two words and changed a dialogue in the film, as per the directives received from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India.”

The source added, “The cinemas were requested to download the new content and play the revised version of the film from January 1, 2026.”

An industry insider commented, “One of the words removed from the new version of Dhurandhar is ‘Baloch’.” However, Bollywood Hungama could not find out which other two words were muted or changed, at the time of publishing the article.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. It tells the story of an Indian who infiltrates Pakistan and creates havoc. It is written and directed by Aditya Dhar, produced by Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios and Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios. It was released on December 5 and had a slow start. But thanks to the incredible word of mouth, the film grew with each passing day. As a result, while it collected Rs. 218 crores in Week 1, it went on to collect a whopping Rs. 261.50 crores in its second week, shocking trade and industry. It is expected to soon cross the Rs. 800 crores mark.

Also Read: Sikandar & War 2 rejected, but these 5 made 2025 ROAR: Trade hails the FANTASTIC FIVE who got the numbers – Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.