Amid lockdown, film, and television shootings have come to a halt. While there’s no clarity on when the shootings will resume amid coronavirus pandemic, Reliance Animation has put work from home to good use. Their animated shows Little Singham and Golmaal Junior based Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s films are currently fresh episodes.

An animation team of 225 workers is working from home in order to create new episodes. COO Tejonidhi Bhandare recently informed a daily that they had created 20-25 episodes of 22 minutes each amid this lockdown. He said that it takes them around 10 days to lock the script followed by 10-20 days of animatics and then another 15-20 days for animations. He admitted that there is a minimal 10 percent of quality loss since the teams are working in isolation. He said that the teams had divided the data amongst themselves before the lockdown. . As 70 percent of the team members had machines at home, others were also provided with the equipment. Bhandare revealed that the file sizes of 2D animation were relatively smaller, so they could be transferred through the cloud. But, the difficult tasks remain are the voiceover and background score.

Bhandare said that the ratings of the kids’ channels have seen a huge rise since the lockdown. They have also tweaked their work process. He said that earlier their teams would first work on the script then move over to do the voiceover and proceed to animatics and animation. But, since they are all working from home, they start with scratch voices, followed by animatics and animation and then they finally work on the voiceover based on the final output.

Little Singham and Golmaal Junior air on Discovery Channel and Nickelodeon respectively.