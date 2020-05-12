The nurses have been working tirelessly during this pandemic and have even stayed away from homes for days at a stretch. On International Nurses’ Day, actresses Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, and Dia Mirza took to their social media to laud the front-liners for their efforts and hard work. From dedicating sketches to a heartwarming video with notes, these actresses along with the rest of us couldn’t be more grateful for these heroes. Take a look at their posts.

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to share a sketch. Shraddha Kapoor posted a heartfelt note along with a picture while Dia Mirza posted a video to express her gratitude.

We couldn’t be more grateful of the nurses for being fearless warriors in fighting Coronavirus.

