Last Updated 12.05.2020 | 7:24 PM IST

International Nurses’ Day: Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza laud the nurses for their efforts during the pandemic

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The nurses have been working tirelessly during this pandemic and have even stayed away from homes for days at a stretch. On International Nurses’ Day, actresses Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, and Dia Mirza took to their social media to laud the front-liners for their efforts and hard work. From dedicating sketches to a heartwarming video with notes, these actresses along with the rest of us couldn’t be more grateful for these heroes. Take a look at their posts.

International Nurses’ Day Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza laud the nurses for their efforts during the pandemic

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to share a sketch. Shraddha Kapoor posted a heartfelt note along with a picture while Dia Mirza posted a video to express her gratitude.

International Nurses’ Day: Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza laud the nurses for their efforts during the pandemic

We couldn’t be more grateful of the nurses for being fearless warriors in fighting Coronavirus.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor urges her followers to help migrants who are trying to get back home

