The nurses have been working tirelessly during this pandemic and have even stayed away from homes for days at a stretch. On International Nurses’ Day, actresses Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, and Dia Mirza took to their social media to laud the front-liners for their efforts and hard work. From dedicating sketches to a heartwarming video with notes, these actresses along with the rest of us couldn’t be more grateful for these heroes. Take a look at their posts.
Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to share a sketch. Shraddha Kapoor posted a heartfelt note along with a picture while Dia Mirza posted a video to express her gratitude.
प्रिय नर्सो - आपका साहस, निस्वार्थ सेवा और दृढ़ निश्चय, प्रेरणादायक है। आपके योगदानो और बलिदान के जज्बे को, दिल से सलाम। इंटरनैशनल नर्स डे पर आप सभी का दिल से अभिनंदन। Big RESPECT, for the sincerity towards your service. Big SALUTE, for your selfless toil in these challenging times. Big THANK YOU, for the sacrifices you make for our safety. You are, our Angels in disguise. Happy #InternationalNursesDay ✨????
Right from the earliest moments of human life till the very end they touch our lives with their humanity. The biggest joys and most painful moments are blessed by the compassion and care of Nurses. During this pandemic Nurses continue to dispense their duties with love, compassion and care. Today we celebrate the nurses in healthcare systems across the globe that lead the fight every single day. As they risk themselves to save lives, you too can help them by Staying Home & Keeping Them Safe! Happy International Nurses Day. #InternationalNursesDay2020 #StayHomeKeepSafe #Healthcare #Heroes
We couldn’t be more grateful of the nurses for being fearless warriors in fighting Coronavirus.
