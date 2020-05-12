Star Plus had recently launched season 2 of their supernatural show, Nazar. The show had only recently begun and soon the lockdown was imposed. However, the channel has now decided for the show to go off-air and producer Gul Khan took to her Instagram to confirm the same. She got emotional about the show ending and posted a heartfelt note on her social media.
The post reads, “Sad but true ... Nazar to go off air now ... feels like it was just yesterday it had launched ! TEAM NAZAR what an amazing job you guys did ! The most loving team of actors and technicians and writers I ever worked with ! Thank you,all of you for this wonderful journey ! And thank you @starplus for this opportunity ! It’s was roller coaster !!!! ???????????? to many more to come !”
The fans are surely going to be bummed about this one.