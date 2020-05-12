Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.05.2020 | 6:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Star Plus show Nazar 2 goes off air, producer Gul Khan confirms

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Star Plus show Nazar 2 goes off air, producer Gul Khan confirms

Star Plus had recently launched season 2 of their supernatural show, Nazar. The show had only recently begun and soon the lockdown was imposed. However, the channel has now decided for the show to go off-air and producer Gul Khan took to her Instagram to confirm the same. She got emotional about the show ending and posted a heartfelt note on her social media.

Star Plus show Nazar 2 goes off air, producer Gul Khan confirms

The post reads, “Sad but true ... Nazar to go off air now ... feels like it was just yesterday it had launched ! TEAM NAZAR what an amazing job you guys did ! The most loving team of actors and technicians and writers I ever worked with ! Thank you,all of you for this wonderful journey ! And thank you @starplus for this opportunity ! It’s was roller coaster !!!! ???????????? to many more to come !”

The fans are surely going to be bummed about this one.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan hands over rights of Damini…

EXCLUSIVE: Ishaan Khatter opens up about his…

Villagers in Igatpuri rename their locality…

Kriti Sanon staying in shape after shedding…

Ramayan's Sunil Lahri reveals how late…

Kabir Khan reveals why it took him one and a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification