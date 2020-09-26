Bollywood Hungama

SP Balasubrahmanyam to be laid to rest in his farmhouse with full police honours

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Friday afternoon after a long battle with COVID-19. His funeral will take place at the family's farmhouse. His mortal remains will be kept for the public to pay their last respects. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced that the singer who is a recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan will be laid to rest with full police honours.

On Friday, SPB's son S.P Charan had confirmed the demise of his father. Speaking to the media outside MGM Healthcare Hospital, he said that SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at 1.04 pm and thanked the hospital officials for the treatment and service. The singer's body was taken to his residence from the hospital and the public were allowed to pay their respects. Several people gathered outside the singer's house on Friday evening to have a last glimpse. Later in the evening his body was taken in a van to his farmhouse at Thamaraipakkam where his last rites will be held.

On August 5, SPB had tested positive for COVID-9 with mild symptoms. However, on August 13 when his health deteriorated he was hospitalized and put on a ventilator. While the singer was showing signs of improvement on Thursday evening his health turned for the worse.

ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar On S P Balasubrahmanyam

