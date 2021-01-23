Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.01.2021 | 4:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

South star Pragya Jaiswal plays Salman Khan’s love interest in Antim – The Final Truth

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Salman Khan is currently busy with the shooting of Antim - The Final Truth. He stars alongside Aayush Sharma as the film is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. While the leading ladies are yet to be announced, it's been reported that South star Pragya Jaiswal is starring opposite Salman Khan.

South star Pragya Jaiswal plays Salman Khan's love interest in Antim - The Final Truth

According to a tabloid, Pragya Jaiswal has been shooting for the film and was even present during Mahabaleshwar schedule. She plays the actor's lady love and has even shot a romantic song.

Pragya Jaiswal primarily works in South movies. She starred in Kanche directed by Krish for which she was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South.

Antim - The Final Truth is an adaptation of the Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern which was released in 2018 and received a lot of appreciation for its intense storyline. The film is being produced by Salman Khan Films.

More Pages: Antim: The Final Truth Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar - Alia Bhatt - Deols - Shahid…

No member from the Bachchan family invited…

REVEALED: The real reason why Alia Bhatt was…

Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor’s roles in…

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan joins…

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification