Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and American actor Dane DeHaan are all set to lead the upcoming crime thriller Wardriver, a splashy new addition to Berlin’s virtual European Film Market.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wardriver follows a brilliant, tech-savvy thief called Cole who has a highly specialized skillset and uses it to commit robberies from his laptop. When Oscar, a criminal with a dangerous past, discovers Cole’s unique talents, he forces him to hack into the bank account of the young, seemingly wealthy Sarah and empty it of nearly a million dollars. Cole soon discovers that a powerful, mob-connected lawyer has been using Sarah to hide his money. Seeking to bail her out of danger, Cole initiates a plan to replace the stolen money and begins to fall for Sarah. Ignoring warning signs that something greater is amiss, Cole soon finds himself pulled into an elaborate web of lies, deceit and betrayal.

Dane DeHaan will be playing Cole, whereas Turner will take up the role of Sarah. Star Thrower Entertainment’s Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum will produce Wardriver alongside David M. Wulf. Highland Film Group is launching the film, from writer-director Daniel Casey, best known for penning F9: The Fast Saga and Kin.

On the work front, alongside Oppenheimer, in which Dane DeHaan joins the cast including Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Rami Malek, he is also starring in McCarthy, the biopic of Senator Joseph McCarthy, in which he’s set to play Roy Cohn.

Sophie Turner, meanwhile, has the Netflix feature Strangers alongside Maya Hawke and Austin Abrams coming up. Before Wardriver, both DeHaan and Turner are appearing together in the HBO Max miniseries The Staircase, based on the 2004 French true-crime docuseries.

The film, Wardriver, is due to start principal photography this summer in Los Angeles.

