Almost a year ago, actor R Madhavan had unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Rocketry- The Nambi Effect. However, owing to the second wave of the pandemic, the actor had to push the release of the film. The multi-faceted actor stars in the titular role in the film which is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who was caught in a spy scandal. The film also marks his directorial debut.

Now, with theatres reviving post the third wave of the pandemic, filmmakers are announcing new release dates for their films. Rocketry- The Nambi Effect will now be released in theatres on July 1, 2022.



Apart from donning the hat of an actor and a director, Madhavan has also written and produced the project. The film also has a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan in the Hindi version of the film. For the South Indian languages, Suriya will be seen in a special appearance as a journalist.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be simultaneously released in six languages, Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film is directed and written by R Madhavan and presented by Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures. Tricolour Films has also produced the project.

