comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.02.2022 | 2:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

R Madhavan’s Rocketry- The Nambi Effect to release in theatres on July 1, 2022 in six languages

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Almost a year ago, actor R Madhavan had unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Rocketry- The Nambi Effect. However, owing to the second wave of the pandemic, the actor had to push the release of the film. The multi-faceted actor stars in the titular role in the film which is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who was caught in a spy scandal. The film also marks his directorial debut.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry- The Nambi Effect to release in theatres on July 1, 2022

Now, with theatres reviving post the third wave of the pandemic, filmmakers are announcing new release dates for their films. Rocketry- The Nambi Effect will now be released in theatres on July 1, 2022.


Apart from donning the hat of an actor and a director, Madhavan has also written and produced the project. The film also has a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan in the Hindi version of the film. For the South Indian languages, Suriya will be seen in a special appearance as a journalist.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be simultaneously released in six languages, Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film is directed and written by R Madhavan and presented by Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures. Tricolour Films has also produced the project.

ALSO READ: Rocketry- The Nambi Effect Trailer: R Madhavan gets into the skin of Nambi Narayanan; Shah Rukh Khan makes an appearance

More Pages: Rocketry - The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kingsley Ben-Adir to star as musical legend…

Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, Mike Faist to star…

SCOOP: Sanya Malhotra to reprise Nimisha…

Amy Jackson is secretly dating Gossip Girl…

K-pop group CRAVITY halt activities after 7…

Rapper Kodak Black and two others…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification