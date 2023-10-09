Salman Khan and Being Human welcome Alizeh Agnihotri as the face of Women’s Collection ahead of her debut

Being Human Clothing, the iconic fashion brand recognized for its commitment to both style and philanthropy, proudly unveils its latest Women's Collection. In a move that has set the fashion world abuzz, the brand is delighted to announce the charismatic Alizeh Agnihotri as the face of this new chapter.

Being Human Clothing has always been synonymous with trendy and impactful clothing lines. With the addition of the new Women's Collection, the brand is ready to redefine fashion once again. This collection is designed to resonate deeply with the vibrant spirit of today's youth, drawing inspiration from the dynamic Gen Z.

At its core, the Women's Collection is a fusion of high fashion and contemporary trends, expertly redefining athleisure as versatile and enjoyable. These timeless styles are perfect for both indoor and outdoor wear, showcasing a lively colour palette and seamlessly merging sporty silhouettes with retro geometrics. What truly sets this collection apart is its commitment to self-love and positive inclusivity.

Each piece carries meaningful messages through its prints, reinforcing the brand's mission of spreading love and care including graphics that are printed in Braille. With a wide range of fabrics, from cosy knits to lightweight mesh, the collection offers a variety of on-trend silhouettes featuring intricate details like ruching, tie-ups, and retro co-ord sets. Understated in colour in line with current fashion trends, these styles prioritize comfort and self-expression.

Whether adorned with earthy textures, flowing palm motifs, or inspiring messages, the Being Human Collection invites you to embrace every season, from winter to summer, with grace and style. This collection transcends clothing; it's a testament to the beautiful tapestry of life, woven with threads of love, care, hope, and joy

"Collaborating with Being Human has felt extremely wholesome. I did my first shoot with them nearly 10 years ago. That day has remained a core memory, as I learned more about myself and what I wanted to do with my life. As a family, we take immense pride in this brand and it’s meaningful impact on our society. Fashion is a powerful medium, a way to express yourself and what you believe in. It unites people in their distinct, individualistic ways and it creates a community. It is a privilege to be a small part of a brand that stands for something larger: love," says Alizeh Agnihotri

"We're thrilled to welcome Alizeh Agnihotri into the Being Human family. Her vibrancy, talent, and dedication to making a difference align perfectly with our brand's ethos of 'Doing Good, Looking Good.' Alizeh embodies the spirit of Gen Z, and we're excited to see her shine as the face of our Women's Collection." says Sanjeev Rao, CEO, of Being Human Clothing

Discover the Being Human Women's Collection at your nearest Being Human store, with over 80 locations across India showcasing this fashion-forward vision. Soon, the collection will also be available online, bringing the spirit of Being Human to your doorstep.

