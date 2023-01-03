There has been a lot of uproar over an episode of Crime Patrol 2.0 recently, due to which “Boycott Sony TV” was trending on social media. It happened after an episode titled ‘Ahmedabad-Pune Murder’ was aired in their series Crime Patrol 2.0. The episode caught the attention of a section of the audience when it drew a resemblance with the real gruesome Shraddha Walker murder case in Delhi. Now, days after facing backlash on the internet, the channel has finally broken its silence and issued an apology for the same.

Sony TV BREAKS silence on Crime Patrol 2.0 episode resembling Shraddha Walker murder case; issues a statement

For the unversed, viewers alleged that the story of Shraddha and Aftab Poonawala has been depicted in the show, but the religion of the characters has been changed. This triggered a major ruckus on social media.

Addressing the flak it received online, Sony TV took to its official Twitter handle and issued an apology letter, which read, “Some viewers have commented on social media about a recent episode of Crime Patrol on SET resembling a recent incident reported in the media. We wish to clarify that while the episode is a work of fiction, it is based on certain events that occurred in 2011 and not connected to any recent case. We take every care to ensure our content meets broadcasting standards laid down by the regulatory bodies. However, in this case, respecting the sentiments expressed by our viewers, we have discontinued the airing of the episode. If the telecast has hurt the sentiments of any of our viewers, we wish to express our sincere regrets.”

Going by clips of the 'Ahmedabad-Pune Murder' episode of Crime Patrol making rounds on the internet, Shraddha is shown as a Catholic girl Ana Fernandes and her murderer Aftab is named Mihir. In the episode, Mihir and Ana get married in a temple and shift to Pune. On the other hand, speaking of Shraddha and Aftab, they were in a live-in relationship and both shifted to Delhi.

