BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ratna Pathak tries to convince Naseeruddin Shah to not voice his opinions publicly: "Koi aa kar khada ho jayega ghar par humaare, patthar daalne"

Bollywood News

The actress says she sometimes tries to convince Naseeruddin Shah to not express his views publicly. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah never mince words whenever they have voiced their opinions. They have often spoken about the film industry, politics, how the industry is often a soft target and more. But the actress says she sometimes tries to convince Naseeruddin Shah to not express his views publicly.

Ratna Pathak tries to convince Naseeruddin Shah to not voice his opinions publicly: “Koi aa kar khada ho jayega ghar par humaare, patthar daalne”

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, the actress said, “Aaj ke zamaane mein koi aa kar khada ho jayega ghar par humaare, patthar daalne (In today’s time someone will come and throw stones at our house).”

Ratna said, “Anyways, it has become so difficult to get work, there are so many reasons for not getting work these days. So, one has to be sensible but not scared, if that is possible.” She added, “Darr lagta hai, but kya karein, agar duniya mein jo galat ho raha hai usko koi point out nahi karega, toh vo sudhrega kaise (It is scary. But, what can we do? If nobody will point out the wrongdoings of the world, how will things get better)?”

“We are not foolhardy, abhi tak toh naiyaa doobi nahin hai, aage dekhenge kya hoga (Things have not gone wrong until now, rest will see what happens),” the actress said.

Meanwhile, Ratna Pathak Shah will make her Gujarati cinema debut with Viral Shah’s film Kutch Express. On the other hand, Naseeruddin Shah will be next seen in Kuttey starring alongside Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

ALSO READ: “RRR is a regressive film,” says Ratna Pathak Shah; opens up on her take

