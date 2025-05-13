The Royals premiered on Netflix on May 9 and has managed to grab eyeballs, thanks to its casting, grandeur and light-hearted tone. The last 10 minutes of the final episode, however, are quite dramatic and it ends on a cliffhanger with the promise of Season 2. Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Lisa Mishra, who features in The Royals as Nikki, on this aspect.

Lisa Mishra said, “Do you know anything? I’d love to know (laughs)! On a serious note, Call Me Bae’s Season 2 was announced within a week of Season 1’s release. I hope the same repeats with The Royals. If people keep showering us with love, then the producers will make the next season and Netflix will fund it. Let’s hope that happens as Season 1 ends with a lot of unanswered questions.”

Lisa Mishra is also a musician and in Call Me Bae, she was seen not just as an actor but also as a composer and singer. When asked if she tried for that aspect for The Royals, she replied, “No, I didn’t as I always leave it up to the creators to see what works best for the show. Hopefully, if we get a season 2, you’ll hear my music as well. We are now getting exposure to a lot of multi-hyphenates, that is, a lot of musician-actors around the world – and it only helps the series when the actor also gets to compose the music.”

Has there been any update on Call Me Bae’s second season? Lisa Mishra spilt the beans, “We are going to start filming this year for Call Me Bae Season 2. Everyone is super excited to get back on the set. We all became friends. Our director, Collin D'Cunha, did a great job as he left us an environment where everyone was an equal and everyone ended up being friends. I know that all of us are begging to be back on the sets!”

During the promotions of Call Me Bae, Lisa Mishra told Bollywood Hungama exclusively that her The Royals co-star Bhumi Pednekar had seen her series and appreciated it. Also, Call Me Bae’s producer Karan Johar praised her act. Now that The Royals is out, has her Call Me Bae co-star Ananya Panday and KJo watched it?

Lisa Mishra said, “I need to ask them. We are all a part of the group. I’ll put up a message to our group. Vihaan Samat and I are the common actors in both shows. Hence, it’ll be nice to know what they think of the show. However, our director has seen it and he liked it.”

Interestingly, both Call Me Bae and The Royals have been light-hearted, unlike most of the shows, which are violent and gory. Although Lisa has confessed that she’s blessed to be doing such shows, would she like to challenge herself and do a gritty series?

Lisa Mishra explained, “Maybe I’d like to do that, but I enjoy this world. I was raised on romance and comedies. Although all my favourite films are very dark and gritty, the world needs more content like this right now. Maybe, a few years down the line, you can expect something more serious from my side. But if somebody calls me and offers me a show in the dark space, I’ll be happy to take the job. I’ll take any great job in acting right now. Please hire me (laughs)!”

A few months before The Royals, Lisa Mishra was in the news as she performed with Ed Sheeran in Delhi. On this, she stated, “That was unreal. The last 2 years of my life have been crazy. Call Me Bae and my album released last year. I composed the music in Call Me Bae. Then I opened for Ed Sheeran and recently, The Royals have also released. It’s been an incredible and deeply humbling journey. When you level up your career, you sacrifice a lot of other things as well. You can’t be in the studio all the time, as you also have to fulfill your duties as an actor. Ultimately, you gain the maximum potential of yourself as an artist. It forces you to be your most creative self.”

