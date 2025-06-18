Directed by Faruk Kabir and Produced by Sphereorigins and Mahir Films, Salakaar premieres this Independence Day, only on JioHotstar

Salakaar is a gripping spy drama that unfolds across two timelines, exploring how the past shapes the present. The series follows a young Indian intelligence officer on a covert mission that leads to the discovery of hidden truths and sensitive national secrets. Inspired by real events, Salakaar also traces the journey of a seasoned spymaster whose strategic decisions help avert major threats to national security. Blending elements of mystery, action, and quiet heroism, Salakaar offers a layered story of resilience and duty. Streaming on JioHotstar from August 15.

JioHotstar’s Salakaar set to premiere this independence day — A gripping tale of espionage and duty

Alok Jain, JioStar, said, At JioHotstar, we are committed to shaping an entertainment ecosystem that reflects the evolving preferences of India’s diverse audience and Salakaar embodies that perfectly. We are proud to bring a story that is both emotionally resonant and cinematically ambitious. We continue to support stories that challenge convention while staying rooted in powerful human truths. I’m thankful to the entire team who dedicated their precious years to bringing this to audiences this Independence Day.”

Faruk Kabir, director and co-writer, said, “Salakaar is not just a spy thriller, it’s a deeply emotional narrative about fractured legacies and the cost of silence. We’re looking at espionage not only as a mission but as a burden, as a debt that passes from one generation to another.”

Sunjoy Waddhwa, Chairman & Managing Director, Sphereorigins said, “With Salakaar, we wanted to push the boundaries of spy thrillers in India - this is an incredible story, it is layered, relevant and emotionally sharp. We’ve found great partners in JioHotstar to bring this tale to life and are looking forward to Aug 15 when the audiences get a chance to watch Salakaar.”

Mahir Khan, Proprietor Mahir Films, added, “We at Mahir Films have been looking forward to telling the world about Salakaar and the phenomenal story that it is, filled with courage, thrill, vulnerability and so much more. Together with Sphereorigins and JioHotstar, we aspire to bring forth an all-consuming spy thriller to the audiences.”

The launch of Salakaar adds to JioHotstar’s growing lineup of compelling original content, following the success of titles like Criminal Justice: A Family Matter and the recent announcement of Special Ops Season 2. It highlights the platform’s ongoing efforts to develop stories that resonate with evolving audience preferences, while continuing to explore new ground in terms of scale, storytelling, and relevance.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.