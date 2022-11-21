comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.11.2022 | 1:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai An Action Hero Salaam Venky
follow us on

Rohit Shetty given Pride of India award for his contribution towards the Indian Entertainment industry

Bollywood News

Rohit Shetty was all smiles as he was given the award for his contribution to Indian Entertainment

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty was given the Pride of India award at the Society Achievers Awards last evening at the grand event in Mumbai for his contribution towards Indian Entertainment. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde did the honors while the stage was also graced by his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

Rohit Shetty given Pride of India award for his contribution towards the Indian Entertainment industry

Rohit Shetty given Pride of India award for his contribution towards the Indian Entertainment industry

Shetty was dressed in a grey suit with a black shirt. Sharing his gratitude at winning the award, he proudly shared a picture with the award on his official Instagram page and wrote, “Privileged to receive the Pride of India Honour for outstanding achievements and contribution to Indian Entertainment.”

The event saw the attendance from a list of Bollywood celebrities including, Hema Malini, Madhur Bhandarkar, Tamannah Bhatia, Farah Khan, Sonu Sood, etc.

Shetty, who is known for his larger-than-life entertainment films, will present his next directorial venture in the form of Cirkus, which will star Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma. The film is inspired by William Shakespeare’s classic drama Comedy Of Errors.

The filmmaker will also be making his web debut next year with the cop drama Indian Police Force for Amazon Prime Video. The show will see Sidharth Malhotra in the role of a cop along with Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Also read: Sonu Sood wins Nation’s Pride Award from CM Eknath Shinde at Society Achievers Awards

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Veteran actor Tabassum passes away at 78…

Reema Kagti to collaborate with Amazon Prime…

Anurag Basu to direct Life In A Metro…

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot expresses desire…

BREAKING: Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya…

Quentin Tarantino is headed back to the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification