Rohit Shetty was all smiles as he was given the award for his contribution to Indian Entertainment

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty was given the Pride of India award at the Society Achievers Awards last evening at the grand event in Mumbai for his contribution towards Indian Entertainment. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde did the honors while the stage was also graced by his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

Rohit Shetty given Pride of India award for his contribution towards the Indian Entertainment industry

Shetty was dressed in a grey suit with a black shirt. Sharing his gratitude at winning the award, he proudly shared a picture with the award on his official Instagram page and wrote, “Privileged to receive the Pride of India Honour for outstanding achievements and contribution to Indian Entertainment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

The event saw the attendance from a list of Bollywood celebrities including, Hema Malini, Madhur Bhandarkar, Tamannah Bhatia, Farah Khan, Sonu Sood, etc.

Shetty, who is known for his larger-than-life entertainment films, will present his next directorial venture in the form of Cirkus, which will star Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma. The film is inspired by William Shakespeare’s classic drama Comedy Of Errors.

The filmmaker will also be making his web debut next year with the cop drama Indian Police Force for Amazon Prime Video. The show will see Sidharth Malhotra in the role of a cop along with Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Also read: Sonu Sood wins Nation’s Pride Award from CM Eknath Shinde at Society Achievers Awards

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.