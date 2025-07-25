Telugu actor and comedian Venkat Raj, popularly known as Fish Venkat, passed away on July 18 in Hyderabad due to complications related to kidney disease. He was 53 years old and had been undergoing dialysis while being treated in the ICU. His family had been appealing for financial assistance to cover the cost of a kidney transplant, which was estimated at around Rs 50 lakh. Unfortunately, Venkat passed away before the necessary funds could be raised.

Sonu Sood sends Rs 1.5 lakh to support late Fish Venkat’s family

Venkat had appeared in numerous Telugu films, including Adhurs, Gabbar Singh, Shivam, and Khaidi No 150. His final on-screen appearance was in the 2024 film Coffee with a Killer.

Following the heartbreaking news, actor Sonu Sood extended his support to Venkat’s bereaved family. He promptly transferred Rs 1.50 lakh as a gesture of assistance and also personally spoke to Venkat’s wife and relatives over a phone call to offer his condolences.

According to Sonu Sood’s team, he initially believed that Venkat was still hospitalized and had a chance of recovery. However, he was “shocked to know” that the actor had already passed away. As reported by Hindustan Times, Sonu personally spoke to Venkat’s wife and other family members over a phone call and assured them of his continued support whenever needed.

Venkat’s wife, who was deeply touched by the kind gesture, expressed a sense of relief, especially since her husband had always admired Sonu Sood, Hindustan Times also reported.

Earlier reports claimed that actor Prabhas had offered Rs 50 lakh for Venkat’s kidney transplant, but the family later clarified that they never received any such amount.

“Some unknown person called us pretending to be Prabhas Anna’s assistant. We found out after that it was a fake call. He doesn’t even know something like this is happening. We have not received any financial help yet," a family member told The Free Press Journal.

Before Venkat’s passing, actors like Vishwak Sen and Pawan Kalyan had also reportedly come forward to assist. Pawan Kalyan was said to have donated a sum after learning about Venkat’s condition. Although the financial help was delayed, the support from the film fraternity, especially Sonu Sood, provided some solace to the family during this difficult period.

