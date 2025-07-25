The much-anticipated third installment of the Don franchise has seen its fair share of delays and changes since its official announcement. While Ranveer Singh has been confirmed as the new Don, replacing Shah Rukh Khan, recent developments suggest a significant shake-up in the casting of the female lead.

Don 3 to recreate the magic of iconic track ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ starring Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon: Report

Kriti Sanon Replaces Kiara Advani

Initially, Kiara Advani was onboard to play the leading lady in Don 3. However, according to fresh reports, the actress has now opted out of the project. Kriti Sanon is reportedly stepping into the role, marking her first collaboration with Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh under the Don banner.

Fueling the speculation, Kriti recently dropped a birthday note for Ranveer on her Instagram Stories, writing, “P.S. looking forward to working with you soon!” The line has been interpreted by fans and media as a subtle confirmation of her involvement in Don 3.

A Nod to the Past: Iconic Dance Track to Be Recreated

Adding to the buzz, Don 3 is rumoured to feature a high-energy dance number reminiscent of the cult-favourite ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from Don (2006), which originally starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Isha Koppikar. The song, known for its slick choreography and stylish visuals, remains one of the most iconic tracks from the franchise.

According to a report by India Today, the upcoming film will feature a similar peppy number, with Kriti Sanon already locked in for the performance. She will reportedly share screen space with another actress, recreating a trio dynamic similar to the original song sequence. For the unversed, it is worth mentioning here that Bollywood Hungama earlier reported that Sharvari will be seen playing the lead in Don 3.

Release Timeline and Public Reaction

Don 3 is slated to go on floors in January 2026, with a theatrical release planned for December 2026. While the reboot has generated substantial curiosity, Ranveer Singh’s casting as the new Don received mixed reactions upon announcement, with a section of fans drawing comparisons with previous actors who portrayed the role — Amitabh Bachchan in the 1978 original and Shah Rukh Khan in the 2006 reboot.

Also Read: SCOOP: Vikrant Massey walks out of Don 3. What went wrong?

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.