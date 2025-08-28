Actor Sonu Sood has sold his apartment in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, for Rs. 8.10 crore, according to property registration documents accessed via the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website and reviewed by property portal SquareYards.com. The transaction was registered in August 2025.

Sonu Sood sells Mahalaxmi apartment for Rs. 8.10 crores, reveal Square Yards

Mahalaxmi, one of South Mumbai’s most coveted localities, is known for its blend of residential, commercial, and cultural landmarks. Its strategic location ensures seamless connectivity to prime business hubs such as Lower Parel, Worli, and Nariman Point, making it a preferred residential destination for professionals and entrepreneurs. The area is home to several luxury high-rises and iconic developments, offering panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and the historic Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

According to property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment sold by Sonu Sood is located in Lokhandwala Minerva. It has a carpet area of 1,247 sq.ft. (116 sq.m.) and built-up area of 139.07 sq. m. (~1,497 sq. ft.). The deal also includes two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 48.60 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000. Square Yards’ analysis of IGR property registration documents suggests that Sood bought the property in 2012 for Rs. 5.16 crore.

Sonu Sood began his acting journey in 1999 with the Tamil films Kallazhagar and Nenjinile. He made his Hindi film debut in 2002 with Shaheed-E-Azam, portraying the iconic freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Over the years, he gained prominence with successful films such as Dabangg (2010) and Simmba (2018). Beyond Bollywood, Sood has built a strong presence in South Indian cinema, working across Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada industries.

Also Read : Sonu Sood showcases elderly singer’s talent with heartwarming Ganpati bhajan; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.