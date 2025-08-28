The excitement around Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 4 just got bigger as the makers have planned a unique trailer launch. For the first time, the much-awaited trailer of the high-octane actioner will be previewed exclusively inside the Bigg Boss house before its digital release.

Bigg Boss house to host exclusive premiere of Baaghi 4 trailer

According to sources, the grand reveal will take place on August 29, when Salman Khan will showcase the trailer on stage alongside the film’s lead stars Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa. The contestants inside the house will be the first audience to witness the action-packed glimpse, while the trailer will drop online for all on August 30.

Baaghi 4 marks a milestone for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment as it is the banner’s first A-rated film. With the story and screenplay crafted by Sajid Nadiadwala himself and direction by A. Harsha, the film promises to deliver four times the intensity, blood, and adrenaline compared to its predecessors.

Packed with bone-crushing stunts, explosive drama, and a battle drenched in fury and chaos, the fourth installment aims to redefine the action genre for Bollywood. Fans of the franchise can expect Tiger Shroff at his deadliest best, with Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa adding freshness to the narrative.

The much-hyped Baaghi 4 is set to hit theatres on September 5, and with its trailer launch inside Bigg Boss, anticipation has reached new heights among both cinema lovers and reality show fans.

