Jio Studios and B62 Studio’s highly anticipated film Dhurandhar is ready to roar onto the big screen with its first look. The 2-minute 42-second cut, certified U/A 16+ by the CBFC, was recently unveiled digitally and will also be attached to Param Sundari, hitting cinemas tomorrow. Directed by National Award-winner Aditya Dhar, the epic drama is slated for a grand theatrical release on 5 December 2025.

First look of Dhurandhar to hit the big screen tomorrow

First unveiled on Ranveer Singh’s birthday earlier this year, the digital debut of Dhurandhar’s first look created a storm online — crossing 53 million views on YouTube and 200 million+ views across platforms within just six days. Lauded for its raw, gritty tone and the striking presence of its ensemble cast, the teaser has already set the stage for a massive theatrical experience. With its big-screen rollout tomorrow, anticipation for the film is poised to soar even higher.

Featuring a powerhouse ensemble Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun Dhurandhar promises to deliver an unforgettable big-screen spectacle.

Blending scale, grit, mystery, and high-octane action with deep emotion, Aditya Dhar presents an intriguing world and a relentless cinematic experience. After the success of Article 370 and ‘Dhoom Dhaam,’ Jio Studios once again joins forces with Aditya and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios to deliver yet another spectacle bigger, bolder, and unlike anything seen before.

