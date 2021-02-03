Bollywood Hungama

Sonu Sood roped in as the brand ambassador of Redmi India

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been roped in as the brand ambassador of smartphone brand Redmi India, a sub-brand of Mi India. The actor will feature in the brand's latest 'More Power To You' campaign which will promote its Redmi 9 Power device.

Announcing the same, Redmi India took to their verified Twitter handle and wrote, "Now this is what we call a #PowerMove! Extremely proud to join forces for good & welcome @SonuSood to the #Redmi India team!"

Recently, Sonu Sood was also seen distributing Redmi smartphones to underprivileged students under the brand’s #ShikshaHarHaath initiative. With the onset of the pandemic, the education process has largely turned online, and to bridge the digital divide, Mi India collaborated with Sood to launch the #ShikshaHarHaath initiative.

Through the initiative, the brand reportedly plans on donating Redmi smartphones to thousands of students across the country. It also encourages people to be a part of bettering a child's future by donating their smartphones which are in working condition at the Mi Centres. The second hand phones will be refurbished before they are passed on.

ALSO READ: Bombay High Court dismisses Sonu Sood’s plea against BMC notice over alleged illegal construction 

