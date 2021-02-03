The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) would like to express its sincere gratitude to Honourable Minister of Information & Broadcasting; Environment, Forest & Climate Change; & Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Shri Prakash Javadekar for listening and acting on Indian Film Industry’s collective call made to the Government of India for allowing 100% seating capacity in cinemas. The decision will give the cinema industry, the necessary impetus to recover from the impact of the on-going pandemic.

All the MAI members would also like to thank Honourable Member of Parliament, Shri Sunny Deol for his tireless and unwavering efforts. His leadership, combined with his commitment to serve the best long-term interests of the entire sector, has played a vital role in putting the

film industry back on the path to recovery and growth.

Kamal Gianchandani, President MAI, said, “With multiple vaccines beginning to roll out, cinema industry is well poised to quickly recover from the unprecedented impact of the pandemic. A quick and timely decision by the Government to restore 100% seating capacity,

means that all cinema operators now have the seating capacities to attract new films to their theatres. We are gratified by the Government’s decision and would like to express our sincere appreciation. We urge all State Governments to urgently implement the new SOPs.”

Alok Tandon, CEO - INOX Leisure Ltd, said, “For the revival of the cinema exhibition industry, relaxations of the seating norms was a vital prerequisite. We are thankful to the I&B Ministry and absolutely excited about the revised guidelines allowing 100% seating in cinemas. This

would ease the apprehensions in the minds of content producers and studios, who may now announce the release dates of their movies. We now look forward to the State Governments to provide us the nod to implement the revised guidelines. We will remain committed to the

protocols as advised, as guest safety and hygiene has always been a priority.”

Devang Sampat, CEO Cinepolis India said, “Shri Sunny Deol is hugely admired in the Film Industry, not only for his enormous contribution as an actor, director and producer, but also for his personal lifetime values as a genuine human being and a guide to many. I am confident

that film industry community will continue to benefit from his valued leadership and counsel.” MAI will continue its advocacy efforts to seek help for all small, mid-size and large cinemas, through tax reliefs and others forms of aid from the Central and State Governments.

