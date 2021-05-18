Singer-songwriter and actor Nick Jonas was hospitalised on May 15 after he suffered an injury on the sets of his new show. The 28-year-old musician was reportedly shooting his secret project when the accident occurred. He was discharged soon as he returned to the sets of The Voice on Monday, May 18.

During the filming of The Voice on Monday, host Carson Daly asked Nick if he was feeling well after suffering an ijury. Nick Jonas replied, “I’m feeling okay. I’ve been better, but I’m doing alright. [I have] a cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises.”

Then, Nick joked about how he wouldn't be able to laugh much at Blake Shelton's jokes. “I just wanted to go ahead and say that in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am. But Blake, please don’t make me laugh as much, because it kind of hurts to laugh,” the singer said.

???? Here’s a clip of .@nickjonas explaining what happened to him this past weekend. pic.twitter.com/7VGMLAJJJl — Jonas Brothers News (@jbrosnews) May 18, 2021

Nick Jonas recently released his studio album 'Spaceman'. As an actor, he has appeared in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Midway, and Chaos Walking. Nick will host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23.

