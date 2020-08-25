Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.08.2020 | 11:30 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Aamir Khan would never discuss his religious faith in public

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The “interview” where Aamir Khan is quoted as saying that his children would have to follow Islam even if his wife happens to be Hindu, has to be fake. Here is why : many many years ago when I had done an exhaustive interview with Aamir on his childhood, interest in cinema, marriage and children one of the question I asked him was about which religious belief his children were expected to follow.

Aamir Khan would never discuss his religious faith in public

“That’s a very personal question. I’d never discuss my family’s religious belief or mine in public,” was Aamir’s polite but final response.

Trying to create a religious conflict in a major celebrity’s range of discussion, when there is none, is the worst kind of mischief mongering.

Also Read: Aamir Khan meets Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan

Tags : , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Saif Ali Khan to release his…

Aditya Chopra to unveil new logo of YRF to…

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi,…

IAF Instructor questions accuracy of the…

Attorney General KK Venugopal declines…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot a grand item…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification