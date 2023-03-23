Sonu Nigam’s father Agamkumar Nigam has filed an FIR (First Information Report) against his former driver for allegedly stealing Rs. 72 lakh from his residence in Mumbai. The singer's father lives at Windsor Grand building in Oshiwara, Andheri west. The alleged robbery took between March 19 and March 20.

Sonu Nigam’s father robbed of Rs. 72 lakh, FIR registered against ex-driver

The FIR was registered by Sonu Nigam's sister Nikita who reached Oshiwara police station in the wee hours of Wednesday. As per the complaint, Agamkumar Nigam has a driver named Rehan for 8 months but was sacked from the job after his performance was unsatisfactory, as told by an official.

As per a report in PTI, an official said that Agamkumar visited Nikita's home in the Versova area on March 19 for lunch. He was back at his residence after sometime. He called his daughter in the evening to inform her that “Rs 40 lakh was missing from a digital locker kept in a wooden cupboard.”

Agamkumar Nigam visited his son's house the next day at 7 Bungalows for visa-related work. He returned home later that evening to find out Rs. 32 lakh were missing from the locker and that it wasn't damaged. As per the report, the official added, “Agamkumar and Nikita checked the CCTV footage of his society which showed his former driver Rehan going towards his flat with a bag on both days when he was away. Agamkumar suspects Rehan entered his flat with the help of a duplicate key and stole Rs. 72 lakh from the digital locker in the bedroom.”

An FIR has been filed under the Indian Penal Code sections 380, 454 and 457 for robbery and trespassing. The investigation is underway.

