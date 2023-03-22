Actor Imran Khan, who shot to fame with his debut movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008, made headlines in 2019 when news of his separation from his wife Avantika Malik broke. The couple, who had been married for eight years, had been facing issues for quite some time. Reportedly, the duo has parted ways. While neither Imran nor Avantika confirmed anything about their marital life, the latest post on the latter’s verified social media handle has hinted that their divorce has been finalised.

For the unversed, Avantika took to the story section and shared a video, featuring Miley Cyrus dancing to one of her songs. The caption of the reel video read, “Divorce was the best thing for her.” Not only this, but Malik also penned a note, which has been taken as a subtle confirmation of their divorce by many. Her caption read, “Not only her,” followed by a hashtag, “#justsaying.”

The news of Imran Khan's broken marriage with Avantika Malik came as a shock to many. While the two remained tight-lipped on the matter, it was reported that Imran was having an extra-marital affair with South Indian actress, Lekha Washington. It is worth mentioning here that Lekha Washington worked with Imran Khan in the 2013 film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola which also starred Anushka Sharma and Pankaj Kapur.

In fact, the rumours of their dating once again resurfaced in February this year, when they were spotted together.

Coming to the professional front, the 40-year-old actor was last seen in a 2015 release, Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut. Post that, he quit acting and had expressed his desire to become a filmmaker. However, there have been no details on his return to the entertainment industry.

