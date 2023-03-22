comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.03.2023 | 10:31 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Shehzada Pathaan Bholaa Jawan Maidaan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Avantika Malik shares cryptic post amid divorce rumours with husband Imran Khan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Avantika Malik shares cryptic post amid divorce rumours with husband Imran Khan

en Bollywood News Avantika Malik shares cryptic post amid divorce rumours with husband Imran Khan

Imran Khan's estranged wife, Avantika Malik, has shared a cryptic note which hints towards their divorce.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Imran Khan, who shot to fame with his debut movie Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008, made headlines in 2019 when news of his separation from his wife Avantika Malik broke. The couple, who had been married for eight years, had been facing issues for quite some time. Reportedly, the duo has parted ways. While neither Imran nor Avantika confirmed anything about their marital life, the latest post on the latter’s verified social media handle has hinted that their divorce has been finalised.

Avantika Malik shares cryptic post amid divorce rumours with husband Imran Khan

Avantika Malik shares cryptic post amid divorce rumours with husband Imran Khan

For the unversed, Avantika took to the story section and shared a video, featuring Miley Cyrus dancing to one of her songs. The caption of the reel video read, “Divorce was the best thing for her.” Not only this, but Malik also penned a note, which has been taken as a subtle confirmation of their divorce by many. Her caption read, “Not only her,” followed by a hashtag, “#justsaying.”

Avantika Malik shares cryptic post amid divorce rumours with husband Imran Khan

The news of Imran Khan's broken marriage with Avantika Malik came as a shock to many. While the two remained tight-lipped on the matter, it was reported that Imran was having an extra-marital affair with South Indian actress, Lekha Washington. It is worth mentioning here that Lekha Washington worked with Imran Khan in the 2013 film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola which also starred Anushka Sharma and Pankaj Kapur.

In fact, the rumours of their dating once again resurfaced in February this year, when they were spotted together.

Coming to the professional front, the 40-year-old actor was last seen in a 2015 release, Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut. Post that, he quit acting and had expressed his desire to become a filmmaker. However, there have been no details on his return to the entertainment industry.

Also Read: Imran Khan enjoys Mumbai monsoon with daughter in rare appearance

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Avantika Malik shares cryptic post amid…

Akshay Kumar and Neha Sharma to team up for…

Zee Studios seeks a refund of Rs. 6 crores…

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer…

Anubhav Sinha reveals why he removed PM…

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's Tiger 3…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification