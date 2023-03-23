Created by Ishita Moitra who has also co-written the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair, Call Me Bae will be available on Prime Video.

Prime Bae and Prime Video super-fan, Varun Dhawan, is back again with a fresh new update on the streaming service’s upcoming series, Call Me Bae. In a fun video shared by Varun, he introduced Ananya Panday as Bae in the upcoming Amazon Original scripted series Call Me Bae.

Varun Dhawan announces Ananya Panday as fashion expert in Prime Video series Call Me Bae, see video

In the video, Ananya can be seen channelling her inner fashionista, schooling Varun on the nuances of fashion and couture in a vibrant monologue, as they announce the upcoming Amazon Original Series, which has just commenced filming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

A billionaire fashionista, Bae, (played by Ananya Panday), is disowned by her ultra-rich family owing to a salacious scandal. She has to fend for herself, for the first time ever. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices and discovers who she really is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

A Dharmatic Entertainment production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra serving as Executive Producers, Call Me Bae is being directed by Collin D’Cunha. Created by Ishita Moitra who has also co-written the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair, Call Me Bae will be available to Prime members in over 240 countries and territories upon its release.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.