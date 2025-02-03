Renowned singer Sonu Nigam recently showcased his unwavering dedication to his craft by performing at a concert in Pune despite battling severe back pain. In an emotional video shared on Instagram, Nigam described the day as "one of the most difficult" of his life, revealing that the pain felt like "a needle stuck in his spine." Despite the excruciating discomfort, he took the stage and delivered a memorable performance for his fans.

Sonu Nigam performs through “needle-like” spine pain in Pune: “One of the most difficult days”

A Painful Struggle Backstage

The video shared by Nigam captures his struggle with back pain as he prepares for the concert. Seen twisting and squirming in discomfort, the singer was assisted by his team backstage. He explained, "While singing, we sometimes make sudden movements, and that can trigger a spasm. But I managed somehow. I never want to do less or give less when people expect so much from me." His determination to perform, despite the agony, highlights his commitment to his audience.

The Agony of Performing

Nigam compared the pain to a needle piercing his spine, stating, "It felt like a needle was stuck in my spine. If I moved even a little, it would dig deeper. It was really bad." Despite the physical toll, he expressed gratitude for being able to complete the concert, crediting divine intervention. "Sarasvati ji did hold my hand last night," he captioned the video, acknowledging the support that helped him push through.

Fans and Colleagues Rally Behind Him

Following the video, fans and colleagues flooded the comments section with messages of support and wishes for his speedy recovery. Actor Sudhanshu Pandey wrote, "Bhai please take care," while veteran singer Sudesh Bhosle commented, "Those who have true love and blessings of #महादेवजी know how to fall and rise again / blessings to you dear." A fan emotionally remarked, "Seeing you in so much pain makes me cry sir... Take some rest sir & take care of yourself."

