Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that Saif Ali Khan will make his first public appearance at the ‘Next On Netflix 2025’ event after the shocking stabbing incident. And that’s what happened earlier in the day. The star-studded event began with the announcement of his upcoming film, Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins.

BREAKING: Saif Ali Khan makes his first rocking appearance after stabbing incident at ‘Next On Netflix 2025’ event; unveils teaser of Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins

The other male lead of the film, Jaideep Ahlawat, made a dashing entry at the event. This was followed by the unveiling of the teaser of Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins. It showed Said Ali Khan and immediately, it led to excitement in the venue. After the teaser was played, Saif Ali Khan made his much-awaited appearance and as expected, there were a lot of claps and hoots.

Saif Ali Khan didn’t speak about the incident. Instead, he said, “It’s very nice to be here. I am very excited about this film. Siddharth Anand and I have been talking about this film for a long time. I always wanted to do a heist film. For a film like this, I couldn’t have asked for a better co-star. It’s a lovely film and I am very excited.”

Siddharth Anand has produced the film under the banner of Marflix. Maniesh Paul, the host, remarked that Marflix film will announce on Netflix. On this, Siddharth said, “The name is a very big coincidence. And it was very organic that we do our first streaming film with a partner like Netflix and with giant actors like them. We couldn’t have asked for anything bigger and better. Hence, I am grateful to the universe.”

Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins also stars Nikita Anand and is directed by Robbie Grewal. As per the press release, the film is about a jewel thief who is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world’s most elusive diamond – The African Red Sun. His perfectly planned heist then takes a wild turn. Chaos, twists, and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Case Update: Facial recognition confirms Shariful as the person on CCTV camera

More Pages: Jewel Thief Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.