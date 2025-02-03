comscore
IIFA 2025 Nominations: Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies leads with 9 nominations, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows with 7; check out the complete list

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards has announced the full list of Popular Category Nominations for its historic Silver Jubilee edition, set to take place from March 8 to 9, 2025, in the enchanting Pink City of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

A historic celebration in the Pink City, the spectacular NEXA IIFA Awards will unfold on Sunday, March 9, honoring cinematic excellence and celebrating Indian cinema’s significant impact on the global stage. Renowned for its unparalleled international reach and immense global appeal, IIFA’s highly anticipated Silver Jubilee Spectacle is set to bring together the brightest stars, visionary filmmakers, and industry leaders from India and around the globe to celebrate the magic of Indian cinema.

The NEXA Presents IIFA Awards Co-Presented by Sobha Realty 2025 nominations have now been revealed, igniting the race for cinematic excellence across categories, which are as follows:

Best Picture:
Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Jyoti Deshpande - Laapataa Ladies
Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Achin Jain - Kill
Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar - Article 370
Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande - Stree 2
Jyoti Deshpande, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak - Shaitaan
Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Best Direction:
Kiran Rao - Laapataa Ladies
Nikhil Nagesh Bhat - Kill
Amar Kaushik - Stree 2
Siddharth Anand - Fighter
Aditya Suhas Jhambale – Article 370
Anees Bazmee - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female):
Nitanshi Goel - Laapataa Ladies
Alia Bhatt – Jigra
Yami Gautam - Article 370
Katrina Kaif - Merry Christmas
Shraddha Kapoor - Stree 2

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male):
Sparsh Shrivastava - Laapataa Ladies
Rajkummar Rao – Srikanth
Kartik Aaryan - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Abhishek A Bachchan - I Want To Talk
Ajay Devgn – Maidaan

Best Performance in a Supportive Role (Female):
Chhaya Kadam - Laapataa Ladies
Vidya Balan - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Janki Bodiwala – Shaitaan
Priyamani - Article 370
Jyotika – Srikanth

Best Performance in a Supportive Role (Male):
Ravi Kishan - Laapataa Ladies
Abhishek Banerjee - Stree 2
Fardeen Khan - Khel Khel Mein
Rajpal Yadav - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Manoj Pahwa – Jigra

Performance in a Negative Role:
Raghav Juyal – Kill
Madhavan – Shaitaan
Gajraj Rao – Maidaan
Vivek Gomber – Jigra
Arjun Kapoor - Singham Again

Music Direction:
Ram Sampath - Laapataa Ladies
Sachin – Jigar - Stree 2
Sachin - Jigar, Tanishk Bagchi, Mitraz, Raghav, Talwiinder, Nds, Mc Square - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
A.R. Rahman – Maidaan
Pritam, Lijo George, Sachet - Parampara, Dj Chetas, Adiya Rikhari, Tanishk Bagchi, Amaal Malik - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Playback Singer Male:
Arijit Singh for ‘Sajni’  (Laapataa Ladies)
Karan Aujla for ‘Tauba Tauba’ (Bad Newz)
Diljit Dosanjh, Baadshah for ‘Naina’  (Crew)
Jubin Nautiyal - ‘Dua’ (Article 370)
Mitraz for ‘Akhiyaan Gulaab’  (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya)

Playback Singer Female:
Madhubanti Baghchi - ‘Aaj ki Raat’ (Stree 2)
Shreya Ghoshal - ‘Ami Je Tomar 3.O’  (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)
Shreya Ghoshal - ‘Dheeme Dheeme’  (Laapataa Ladies)
Rekha Bhardwaj - ‘Nikat’ (Kill)
Shilpa Rao -  ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’  (Fighter)

