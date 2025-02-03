IIFA 2025 Nominations: Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies leads with 9 nominations, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows with 7; check out the complete list

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards has announced the full list of Popular Category Nominations for its historic Silver Jubilee edition, set to take place from March 8 to 9, 2025, in the enchanting Pink City of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

IIFA 2025 Nominations: Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies leads with 9 nominations, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows with 7; check out the complete list

A historic celebration in the Pink City, the spectacular NEXA IIFA Awards will unfold on Sunday, March 9, honoring cinematic excellence and celebrating Indian cinema’s significant impact on the global stage. Renowned for its unparalleled international reach and immense global appeal, IIFA’s highly anticipated Silver Jubilee Spectacle is set to bring together the brightest stars, visionary filmmakers, and industry leaders from India and around the globe to celebrate the magic of Indian cinema.

The NEXA Presents IIFA Awards Co-Presented by Sobha Realty 2025 nominations have now been revealed, igniting the race for cinematic excellence across categories, which are as follows:

Best Picture:

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Jyoti Deshpande - Laapataa Ladies

Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Achin Jain - Kill

Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar - Article 370

Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande - Stree 2

Jyoti Deshpande, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak - Shaitaan

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Best Direction:

Kiran Rao - Laapataa Ladies

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat - Kill

Amar Kaushik - Stree 2

Siddharth Anand - Fighter

Aditya Suhas Jhambale – Article 370

Anees Bazmee - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female):

Nitanshi Goel - Laapataa Ladies

Alia Bhatt – Jigra

Yami Gautam - Article 370

Katrina Kaif - Merry Christmas

Shraddha Kapoor - Stree 2

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male):

Sparsh Shrivastava - Laapataa Ladies

Rajkummar Rao – Srikanth

Kartik Aaryan - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Abhishek A Bachchan - I Want To Talk

Ajay Devgn – Maidaan

Best Performance in a Supportive Role (Female):

Chhaya Kadam - Laapataa Ladies

Vidya Balan - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Janki Bodiwala – Shaitaan

Priyamani - Article 370

Jyotika – Srikanth

Best Performance in a Supportive Role (Male):

Ravi Kishan - Laapataa Ladies

Abhishek Banerjee - Stree 2

Fardeen Khan - Khel Khel Mein

Rajpal Yadav - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Manoj Pahwa – Jigra

Performance in a Negative Role:

Raghav Juyal – Kill

Madhavan – Shaitaan

Gajraj Rao – Maidaan

Vivek Gomber – Jigra

Arjun Kapoor - Singham Again

Music Direction:

Ram Sampath - Laapataa Ladies

Sachin – Jigar - Stree 2

Sachin - Jigar, Tanishk Bagchi, Mitraz, Raghav, Talwiinder, Nds, Mc Square - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

A.R. Rahman – Maidaan

Pritam, Lijo George, Sachet - Parampara, Dj Chetas, Adiya Rikhari, Tanishk Bagchi, Amaal Malik - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Playback Singer Male:

Arijit Singh for ‘Sajni’ (Laapataa Ladies)

Karan Aujla for ‘Tauba Tauba’ (Bad Newz)

Diljit Dosanjh, Baadshah for ‘Naina’ (Crew)

Jubin Nautiyal - ‘Dua’ (Article 370)

Mitraz for ‘Akhiyaan Gulaab’ (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya)

Playback Singer Female:

Madhubanti Baghchi - ‘Aaj ki Raat’ (Stree 2)

Shreya Ghoshal - ‘Ami Je Tomar 3.O’ (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Shreya Ghoshal - ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ (Laapataa Ladies)

Rekha Bhardwaj - ‘Nikat’ (Kill)

Shilpa Rao - ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ (Fighter)

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.