Percy Jackson and the Olympians series has officially been picked up at Disney+. The series adaptation of the Rick Riordan book series was first reported as being in the works at the streamer back in May 2020. The casting is currently underway. The series pickup news was announced by Rick Riordan in a video message.

According to Variety, the live-action Percy Jackson series tells the fantastical story of the titular 12-year-old modern demigod, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now, Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Percy Jackson book series is comprised of The Lightning Thief, The Sea of Monsters, The Titan’sCurse, The Battle of the Labyrinth, and The Last Olympian. Riordan has also published the companion book The Demigod Files as well as The Demigod Diaries.

Both Lightning Thief and Sea of Monsters were previously adapted into feature films. Logan Lerman starred as Jackson. The first filmed was released in 2010 while the second was released in 2013. The two films received mixed reviews from critics but grossed over $425 million combined worldwide.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be directed by James Bobin. Jon Steinberg will be writing the pilot with Rioodan. Steinberg is currently under an overall deal with Disney’s 20th Television, while Bobin recently directed and executive produced Disney Plus’ Mysterious Benedict Society series and the film Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

Steinberg and his producing partner Dan Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, and Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg. 20th Television is the studio. Salke was formerly the president of Touchstone Television and originally put the show into development.

