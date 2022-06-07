Huma Qureshi will be essaying the role of India’s first-ever home chef, Tarla Dalal. She was shooting for 37 continuous days in Mumbai and has wrapped up the film. The last day of filming was the wedding sequence.

Huma Qureshi wraps up shoot for Tarla Dalal biopic after shooting for 37 days

Huma has put her heart and soul to play the character of Tarla. Before the film went on the floor, the actor would wear the dentures for long hours and practice speaking with them, to make sure she was comfortable with them as she knew that the camera would capture even the slightest hint of effort or discomfort.

As part of her prep, Huma also devoured hours of footage, picking up on Tarla Dalal's accent, pitch, and mannerisms.

"They say every character you play as an actor leaves an impression on your soul and Tarla Dalal's journey has definitely left an impression on my soul. It truly holds a special place in my heart. As I wrap the film, I cannot help but think of the quiet strength, love, humour and empathy she had. Say's Huma Qureshi"

Apart from Tarla Dalal biopic, Huma will be seen in Double XL, Monica O My Darling and Maharani season 2.

