Popular Korean actress Song Hye Kyo and Descendants Of The Sun screenwriter Kim Eun Sook are teaming up again after six years for The Glory, a Netflix series about a woman who lives for absolute revenge against the childhood bullies who destroyed her life.

Song Hye Kyo and Lee Do Hyun starrer The Glory to premiere on Netflix on December 30, see stunning poster

The premiere date announcement video was unveiled on Thursday. Song Hye Kyo is seen in the first teaser as she is sitting under an embroidered tree with shoes littered all over as she says, “There will be no forgiveness. Though, as a result, there will be no glory either.”

Song Hye Kyo will essay the role of Moon Dong Eun, who is seeking revenge on the bullies who destroyed her childhood. Taking on a very different character from her previous outings in Now, We Are Breaking Up, Encounter and That Winter, the Wind Blows, Song portrays a rage-filled woman keen to inflict the ultimate comeuppance on those who tormented her — as well as those who didn’t lift a finger to help.

Lee Do Hyun will play Joo Yeo Jeong, a man with a secret past. Better known for his appearances in horror genres (Sweet Home) and in romance (18 Again), Lee is looking forward to surprising audiences with his interpretation of this new emotional role after his last stint in Youth of May.

The Glory will be directed by Ahn Gil Ho, known for gripping thrillers such as Happiness, Record of Youth, Watcher, Memories of the Alhambra and Stranger. The series will premiere on December 30.

