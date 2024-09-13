comscore
Last Updated 13.09.2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Badshah becomes face of Dyson's OnTrac Headphones

Badshah becomes face of Dyson’s OnTrac Headphones

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Dyson, the global technology company, has announced Badshah as a Dyson OnTrac headphones ambassador for India. This collaboration commences with the launch of Dyson’s first high-fidelity, audio-only headphones: the Dyson OnTrac headphones.

Ankit Jain, managing director, Dyson India said, “To celebrate the Dyson OnTrac headphones launch across India, it is our great pleasure to announce our first Dyson OnTrac headphones Ambassador, Badshah. Known to many across the country, Badshah is an industry icon, known for both his unique blend of music, high fashion and appreciation of high-performing technology. We are delighted to welcome Badshah into the Dyson family.”

Badshah said, "Music is my life, and I believe in the power of exceptional sound. Dyson's commitment to pushing boundaries fits perfectly with my own artistic approach. Their products are not only technologically advanced but also visually appealing, which perfectly aligns with my aesthetics and vision." Dyson's commitment to innovation and design is evident in every product it launches. With the introduction of the Dyson OnTrac headphones and the creative association with Badshah, the company is poised to make a significant impact on the Indian audio market, the company stated in a press release.

Also Read: Badshah calls his Rs 8 crores Rolls Royce “Bakwas”: “Swift aur Innova se badhiya koi gaadi nahi hai”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

