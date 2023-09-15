Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood's beloved superstar, made headlines when he took the bold step of going bald for his film Jawan. This risk proved to be a game-changer as the film shattered box office records with each passing day. Now, in a candid interview with IMDB, Shah Rukh Khan has shared insights into his decision to play a bald character, shedding light on various aspects of his role in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his bald look in Jawan was driven by “laziness”; says, “I hope girls like bald men. I like bald girls”

During the interview, Shah Rukh Khan disclosed that his choice to sport a bald look in Jawan was primarily motivated by “laziness.” He candidly admitted, “It was never part of the script. It was a part of the get-up that was a part of the script. I just chose the bald look out of laziness. I said, ‘yeah, then I don’t have to wear 2 hours of this makeup, can I just go bald?' So I think it came out of that. I had reservations because I showed the promo to some friends and they were like, ‘Arey yaar! It looks very scary, girls won’t like you.' So I hope girls like me. I hope girls like bald men. I like bald girls.”

The actor also shared his perspective on playing anti-heroes versus traditional heroic roles. Shah Rukh Khan confessed, “I never wanted to play the hero. I find heroes very boring. I find them doing all the good things, just the nice things. To be able to do this good, I need to quickly transfer to do bad to understand that part, so that I can come and do the good guy with a lot of gusto again because just playing the good guy again and again and again, being nice, puppy eyed, doe-eyed is boring after some time. Personally, I love playing the bad guy. I love bad guys.”

Talking about the film, Jawan also stars Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Mukesh Chhabra, Girija Oak Godbole, Aaliyah Qureishi, Ashlesha Thakur, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Lehar Khan. Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

