National award winner Onir, widely regarded as one of the most courageous and path-breaking voices in Indian cinema, has been honoured with the prestigious Gay Bombay Icon Award by Gay Bombay, one of India’s most prominent LGBTQ+ organisations.

Founded in 1998, Gay Bombay has consistently worked to promote LGBTQ+ rights in India by creating safe spaces for the community through workshops, film screenings, awareness drives, and social events. The Gay Bombay Icon Award recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to advancing queer representation and rights in society.

Onir, India’s first openly queer filmmaker, has long been a pioneer in bringing LGBTQ narratives to the forefront of mainstream Indian cinema. Through his films, activism, and advocacy, Onir has given visibility to stories and identities that had long been marginalised, breaking stereotypes and pushing for inclusivity both within the industry and beyond. His body of work has been celebrated globally for its authenticity, sensitivity, and courage.

Speaking about the recognition, Onir said, “To be honoured by Gay Bombay, an organisation that has been such an integral part of India’s queer journey, is deeply humbling. When I started out as a filmmaker, I often felt alone in the industry, carrying stories that many didn’t want to hear, and faced resistance for being unapologetically myself. Over the years, it has been the community, our solidarity, and the courage of countless queer individuals that has given me strength to keep going. This award is not just about me, but about all of us who continue to dream of a society where our stories are not silenced, where our identities are not questioned, and where love and dignity are non-negotiable. To receive this honour in Mumbai, the city that gave me both a home and a voice, makes it all the more special.”

