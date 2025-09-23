After months of speculation, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has finally confirmed that she is expecting her first child with husband Vicky Kaushal. Putting an end to the rumours that had been circulating for weeks, the actress shared a heartwarming photograph on social media that has already set the internet abuzz.

Katrina Kaif CONFIRMS pregnancy, cradles baby bump in polaroid with Vicky Kaushal

The picture, presented in a Polaroid frame, captures a tender black-and-white moment between the couple. Katrina, dressed in a sleeveless textured top, is seen gently cradling her baby bump while Vicky, in a casual t-shirt, places his hands lovingly over hers. Both are smiling softly, their foreheads leaning towards each other, radiating intimacy and warmth.

Alongside the photo, Katrina wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

A New Chapter for the Couple

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021 in a private ceremony in Rajasthan, attended by close family and friends. Since then, the couple has been among Bollywood’s most-adored pairs, often winning fans over with their understated romance and candid moments.

The news of their pregnancy has been met with a flood of congratulations from fans, industry colleagues, and well-wishers across social media, many of whom have been eagerly waiting for this announcement.

It is worth mentioning here that Bollywood Hungama was among the first ones to report on Katrina’s pregnancy. A few days back, a source told us, “She is the third trimester of her pregnancy. The delivery is expected next month before October 15 and October 30. The actress and her hubby, Vicky Kaushal, prefer to keep it under wraps and probably want to announce about it after the birth of the baby.”

Also Read: Akshay Kumar opens up on working with all heroines, including his favourite; says, “I’ve actually worked with almost all heroines, but my favourite is Katrina Kaif”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.