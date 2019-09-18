Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.09.2019 | 11:40 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dream Girl Chhichhore War Mission Mangal Batla House Saaho
follow us on

WHAT? Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has no idea what Prassthanam is!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor will clash at the box office with Sanjay Dutt starrer Prassthanam. The press show for The Zoya Factor was held last night and both the films have been in talks for their respective plotlines. Sanjay Dutt has been promoting Prassthanam with his wife, Maanayata Dutt who happens to be the producer of the film.

WHAT Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has no idea what Prassthanam is!

During the press show, when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was asked about the box office clash with Passthanam, her immediate reaction was, “What is Prassthanam?” When she was informed about the film starring Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala, she said, “Okay, congratulations. I hope it does well. Ya, I hope it does well. Ours is a small film and that’s Sanjay Dutt sir.”

As surprising as it sounds, with the kind of promotions going on and off-screen for Prassthanam, we wonder how Sonam was unaware of it. Both films, Prassthanam and The Zoya Factor, are slated to release on September 20.

Also Read: When Dulquer Salmaan and Anand Ahuja THREW Sonam Kapoor Ahuja out from their boys WhatsApp group

More Pages: Prassthanam Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sanjay Dutt REVEALS that he will be a part…

Bhuj: The Pride of India star Ajay Devgn…

Exclusive: Prasthanam star Sanjay Dutt…

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja says her father Anil…

Ali Fazal to leave for London for Death on…

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that Veere Di…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification