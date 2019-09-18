Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor will clash at the box office with Sanjay Dutt starrer Prassthanam. The press show for The Zoya Factor was held last night and both the films have been in talks for their respective plotlines. Sanjay Dutt has been promoting Prassthanam with his wife, Maanayata Dutt who happens to be the producer of the film.

During the press show, when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was asked about the box office clash with Passthanam, her immediate reaction was, “What is Prassthanam?” When she was informed about the film starring Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala, she said, “Okay, congratulations. I hope it does well. Ya, I hope it does well. Ours is a small film and that’s Sanjay Dutt sir.”

As surprising as it sounds, with the kind of promotions going on and off-screen for Prassthanam, we wonder how Sonam was unaware of it. Both films, Prassthanam and The Zoya Factor, are slated to release on September 20.

Also Read: When Dulquer Salmaan and Anand Ahuja THREW Sonam Kapoor Ahuja out from their boys WhatsApp group

More Pages: Prassthanam Box Office Collection