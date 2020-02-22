Bollywood Hungama

Surbhi Chandna and Gaurav Chopra starrer Sanjivani to go off-air; the show might come back with a fresh season

ByAnam Shaikh

The show Sanjivani has been loved this entire season especially Surbhi Chandna’s impeccable acting skills and her chemistry with both the co-stars, Namit Khanna and Gaurav Chopra, has been highly appreciated by the audiences. The ongoing season will end with a lovely surprise and two new cameos. It is not the end for Sanjivani - on prime time, as made to believe. Not only are there talks for a brand new season but this show is also planned end with a few surprises and two cameos thrown in.

Surbhi Chandna and Gaurav Chopra starrer Sanjivani to go off-air; the show MAY come back with a fresh season

This information was divulged by the serial's creative producer and director Siddharth P. Malhotra. With regard to the ongoing season, Malhotra added that the audience loved the new pair - Gaurav and Surbhi. "In fact, there’s a fan divide and while some love #Navisha, others like #Sidisha and this division of fans would not have happened had the audience not likes Gaurav and Surbhi."

When asked whether a change of time slot played a role in the serial going off-air, Malhotra replied in the negative.  "No, no, the change of time slot wasn’t the reason at all. The channel took the call which is always the case and there were some branding issues apparently."

While we’re really disheartened with the news of the show going off-air, we can’t wait to see what more is in store for the audience.

Also Read: HILARIOUS: Surbhi Chandna makes ‘pakodas’ for the first time, Gaurav Chopra says he will review it if he’s alive!

