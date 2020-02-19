Bollywood Hungama

Shekhar Kapur slams Mr. India 2 makers and Ali Abbas Zafar, says no one asked for his permission

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood Hungama, on February 16, reported that Zee Studios and Ali Abbas Zafar are working on Mr. India 2. This was confirmed on Monday by the studio itself and the director as he informed that they are working on a trilogy. Ali wrote on Twitter, "Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!"

Shekhar Kapur slams Mr. India 2 makers and Ali Abbas Zafar, says no one asked for his permission

Ali Abbas Zafar further shared, “It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character that has been loved by Indians for so many years. I have just commenced working on the script, no actor has been locked till now, once the first draft of the script is ready, we will begin the casting process. The film involves massive amounts of pre-production and will go on floor early next year.”

The announcement, however, did not go down well with the original Mr. India director Shekhar Kapur who helmed the legendary film starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri. Expressing his displeasure, he wrote, "No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr. India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film."

For years, producer Boney Kapoor has been keen to remake Mr. India. While the producer is yet to react to Shekhar Kapoor’s outrage, this trilogy seems to be going forward.

Rumours are rife that Ranveer Singh is in talks to take on the lead role which was earlier played by Anil Kapoor.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh and Ali Abbas Zafar team up for Mr. India 2; 2022 festival release

