Disha Patani REVEALS her workout routine and it is going to give you some major mid-week motivation!

Disha Patani is among the fittest female actresses in the industry and is often seen pulling off the most daring gymnast moves. In a recent chat, Disha revealed that she suffered from memory loss once due to an injury. While most actors in Bollywood like to do their own stunts, sometimes a body double might be used. Many of our mainstream stars put in all their efforts to ace it completely and actress Disha Patani is one such actor who performs her stunts herself and leaves no stone unturned when it comes to training for it. A testimony of the same can be seen on her social media as she keeps on treating her fans with insights to her training sessions.

Talking about her weight training Disha shares, “I need the strength that I develop in the gym to build strong should shoulder for gymnastics. I need strong legs to pull off MMA. Only if I am strong will I be able to pull off these movements. So, I weight train for 60-90 minutes, six days a week.” However, doing all this, she hasn’t been away from the injuries. Disha revealed that once she was injured while training on concrete floors and had sustained a hit to her head. This resulted in memory loss for 6 months. Yes, the Bharat star opened about the same and mentioned that she lost out on time in those months!

Disha shares, “I lost six months of my life because I couldn’t remember anything.” But when it came to doing gymnastics or MMA, Disha’s approach never changed. She mentioned that breaking bones is a part of the process. Bharat star mentioned, “When I am not shooting, I alternate between practicing gymnastics and MMA in the week. MMA is relatively easier. But for gymnastics, you have to be both, consistent and brave. It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. Only when you break your bones and knees do you reach somewhere.”

Disha is undoubtedly one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and is seen performing gutsy gymnastic moves. Be it backflip or somersault on loop, Disha trains hard with her trainer in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) and is able to do most stunts. Hailed as Bollywood’s diva, actress Disha Patani with the perfect body and skills to flaunt has done a range of action films and aced the act in each one of her projects- raking up to a streak of all 100 crore club films. Only three years and three films old in Bollywood, Disha Patani is already known for her wise choices, be it MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018), and now Bharat which all spell success at the box office every time.

Owing to her humongous fan base, the actress is well known to be the fittest actresses in Bollywood and she is famous for her brave choices of films where the actress is loved and adored by film-makers. She is the face of several international brands and the constant sneak peeks of her dance and fitness videos are a treat to the fans all across. After the back to back success of her previous projects which earned more than 100 crores at the box office and Bharat, being the most recent which minted 200-crores, the talented actress, Disha Patani, will be seen next in Mohit Suri‘s Malang.

Also Read: Disha Patani attempts a self-backflip for the first time and we’re impressed!