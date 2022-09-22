comscore

Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan breaks silence on Aryan Khan’s arrest in cruise drug bust case: ‘Nothing can be worse than what we have just been through’

Bollywood News

In the latest episode of KWK, Gauri Khan opened up about Aryan Khan's arrest last year.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan remains protective of her personal life. Though their lives are quite glamorous, they continue to keep family life as private as possible. With Aryan Khan’s arrest last year in the cruise ship drugs bust case, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s lives became the talk of the nation with Aryan spending almost a month in jail before he received bail. Though no evidence was found against him, it was a turbulent time in their lives, as Gauri Khan stated on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7. After 17 years, she returned to the Karan Johar-hosted show along with her good friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. During the episode, she opened up about Aryan Khan’s arrest.

Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan breaks silence on Aryan Khan’s arrest in cruise drug bust case: ‘Nothing can be worse than what we have just been through’

“It has been such a tough ride for him (Shah Rukh Khan) not just professionally but everything that the family has been through personally, and you all have emerged so strongly as a family. I know you as a mother and him as a father, we are members of the same family and I feel like I am your children’s godparent as well. It hasn’t been easy, and Gauri, you have emerged stronger than ever. What do you have to say about your own handling tough times when families go through something like this?” Karan Johar asked.

“As a family, we have been through — nothing can be worse than what we have just been through, as a mother, as a parent. But today, where we all stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone. All our friends, and so many people who we didn’t know, so many messages and so much love. We feel blessed. I am grateful to everyone who helped us through this,” Gauri replied.

On the work front, Gauri Khan is currently hosting a new show called Dream Homes. In this six-episode series, Gauri will give extravagant transformation to the houses of Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kabir Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Malaika Arora. Dream Homes will not only bring the latest home décor trends and hacks but will also reveal the behind the scene madness of revamping the spaces for some of Bollywood’s most successful, and creative minds.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Gauri Khan says Karan Johar never asked her to be on Koffee With Karan; talks about returning in season 7

