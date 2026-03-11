Allu Arjun’s Allu Cinemas set to open in Hyderabad with Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Report

Actor Allu Arjun’s ambitious theatre venture, Allu Cinemas, is reportedly preparing to open its doors to the public in Hyderabad. Touted as the city’s first Dolby Cinema and home to India’s largest Dolby Cinema screen, the venue is expected to begin operations soon with screenings of two highly anticipated films.

According to a report by NDTV, the theatre will open with Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, featuring Pawan Kalyan. Both films are scheduled to release on March 19.

The theatre is also expected to host paid preview shows of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge starting March 18. Reports suggest that the management recently soft-launched the cinema hall through social media announcements.

The venue is likely to be officially inaugurated by Revanth Reddy on Thursday, March 12. However, an official confirmation from the theatre’s management regarding the public opening is still awaited.

Allu Cinemas is situated within the expansive Allu Studios complex in Kokapet, close to Hyderabad’s Financial District. The theatre is said to feature a screen measuring nearly 75 feet wide, making it the largest Dolby Cinema screen in India, the biggest in Asia, and the second-largest in the world.

The venue has been equipped with advanced projection and sound technologies. These include Dolby Vision 3D projection, designed to deliver sharper and more vibrant visuals, along with Dolby Atmos sound systems that create immersive audio from multiple directions.

Soft launch and technical testing

Earlier this year, the theatre held a soft launch event attended by members of the Allu family and several figures from the Telugu film industry. On January 4, the management also conducted technical testing of the projection and sound systems to ensure the facilities were ready ahead of the public opening.

Allu Arjun and his family were present during the preview session, where the team tested the theatre’s projection, sound, and overall operations.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge was unveiled on March 7, offering a glimpse of Ranveer Singh in an intense action-packed avatar. The upcoming film also features Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan.

